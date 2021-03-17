DETTBARN, Ernest Albert , Jr., 71, passed away peacefully in Richmond on February 23, 2021, after a battle with cancer. By his side when he passed was his beautiful and loving wife of 21 years, Michele Young. "Big Ernie," as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 26, 1949, the wedding anniversary of his parents, the late Ernest Albert Dettbarn Sr. and Helen Stoner Dettbarn. His childhood in Walkersville, Maryland was a small town experience, one he always described with affection. Ernie was industrious from a young age, selling homemade potholders door-to-door. He graduated Walkersville High School in 1968 and Randolph-Macon College in 1972. Ernie worked in Baltimore until 1979, when he moved his young family to Richmond. In the early 1980s he was offered a position at Craigie Incorporated and thus began a long, successful career selling bonds. In retirement, Ernie combined his lifelong love of cooking and gardening to create and sell Ernie's Epic Salsa, which he always said was "The best you've ever tasted, or I'll buy it back!" That guarantee still stands.



Ernie loved sport fishing, spending time at the cottage in Cobb's Creek, smoking turkeys for the holidays, dads' camping trips with the kids to the Outer Banks, cracking crabs, shucking oysters, hunting waterfowl, the house on 68th Street in Virginia Beach and cruising on the Bertram 28. From Frank Sinatra to Prince, his love of music was as large as his pile of stereo equipment. Ernie loved dogs and raised several litters of Labrador Retrievers. He knew magic tricks and delighted in entertaining with them. Ernie was an accomplished prankster who often went to hilarious lengths to dupe his marks. He appreciated a good joke and told a good joke, the bluer the better. What was said about Ralphie's father in one of his favorite movies, A Christmas Story, could be said of Big Ern, that he "worked in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay. It was his true medium, a master." He disliked exercise, saying it deposited cigarette ash into his drinks. Among the memorable things he said to his children (and there were many) perhaps the best was, "I can't follow you around the rest of your life making sure you do the right thing." His family and friends will remember him in his trademark tortoise rim glasses, the warmth of his personality and how easily he could make people laugh. Big Ern will always be dearly loved and missed.



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michele Young; son, Ernie Dettbarn (Sarah); daughter, Lindsay Dettbarn (Quincy); and their mother, Nancy Slocum; son, James Gregory (Cornelia); daughter, Charlie Dettbarn; and their mother, Suellen Gregory; six grandchildren; brother, Mark Dettbarn (Barbara); sister, Jane Durant (Michael); and their children. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cancer research of your choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.