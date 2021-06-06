KOEGL, Ernest Guenther, born December 21, 1939 in Munich, Germany, died peacefully on May 31, 2021 due to heart complications. Raised in Linz, Austria, he lived a full, happy life. Leaving high school, he worked in the hotel business in Switzerland, Austria and England. His self-taught unaccented English served him well when he landed in Chicago. Drafted into the U.S. Army, he had a distinguished career as a logistician with assignments in Germany, Vietnam and stateside, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 after 20 years of service to the nation. He continued his career as a civil servant, retiring in 2003.
Gifted with a sharp mind, classical education and curiosity, he was erudite without arrogance. His dress, manner and charm were polished and natural. With a warm smile and genuine interest in others, all he met instantly enjoyed his company. "Ernie" was generous and loving to a fault, especially to family and friends.
Travel, reading, movies and immaculate care of cars were Ernie's favorite distractions. As a longtime member of Richmond's Deutscher Sportclub, he indulged in soccer, good German/Austrian cuisine and a cold beer. At the Sportclub's annual Oktoberfest, he met his beloved wife of over 40 years, Cindy. They raised their children in a home of love and values.
Ernie is survived and mourned by his wife, Cindy; son, Christopher (by former wife, Shirley); cousins, Eddie, Monica (like a twin sister to him) and Brigitte; stepson, Trey (Martha); stepdaughter, Kim (Jim); grandchildren, Sara, Kelly, Emily, Austin, Hayden, Courtney, Margaret and Faith; great-grandson, Montgomery; and many cherished friends.
Visitation is June 19, 2021, 9 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Pkwy., Richmond. Funeral follows at 10 a.m. Inurnment is at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations to charity may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Cindy, we are so sorry to hear about Ernie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. May you feel God's comfort in all those around you during this time.
Charles and Georgia Burton