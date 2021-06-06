KOEGL, Ernest Guenther, born December 21, 1939 in Munich, Germany, died peacefully on May 31, 2021 due to heart complications. Raised in Linz, Austria, he lived a full, happy life. Leaving high school, he worked in the hotel business in Switzerland, Austria and England. His self-taught unaccented English served him well when he landed in Chicago. Drafted into the U.S. Army, he had a distinguished career as a logistician with assignments in Germany, Vietnam and stateside, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 after 20 years of service to the nation. He continued his career as a civil servant, retiring in 2003.



Gifted with a sharp mind, classical education and curiosity, he was erudite without arrogance. His dress, manner and charm were polished and natural. With a warm smile and genuine interest in others, all he met instantly enjoyed his company. "Ernie" was generous and loving to a fault, especially to family and friends.



Travel, reading, movies and immaculate care of cars were Ernie's favorite distractions. As a longtime member of Richmond's Deutscher Sportclub, he indulged in soccer, good German/Austrian cuisine and a cold beer. At the Sportclub's annual Oktoberfest, he met his beloved wife of over 40 years, Cindy. They raised their children in a home of love and values.



Ernie is survived and mourned by his wife, Cindy; son, Christopher (by former wife, Shirley); cousins, Eddie, Monica (like a twin sister to him) and Brigitte; stepson, Trey (Martha); stepdaughter, Kim (Jim); grandchildren, Sara, Kelly, Emily, Austin, Hayden, Courtney, Margaret and Faith; great-grandson, Montgomery; and many cherished friends.



Visitation is June 19, 2021, 9 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Pkwy., Richmond. Funeral follows at 10 a.m. Inurnment is at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations to charity may be made in lieu of flowers.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.