GREGGS, Ernest Lee, Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn B. Greggs; son, Matt Greggs (Kera); and two grandchildren, Bonnie Greggs and Jason Greggs (Jamari). Ernest enjoyed fishing and loved his wife and family. Graveside services will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com