ROBERTSON, Ernest Scott, 85, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Currin "Liz" Robertson; and was a beloved husband, dad and grandpa. Ernest was a career conductor for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad. Upon retirement, he enjoyed camping, golfing and spending time with friends at the C.C.C. Ernest is survived by his three children, Scott Robertson (Terri) of Lake Anna, Va., Tommy Robertson (Beth) and Anne Smith (Pete), all of Crewe, Va.; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica), Julie (Danny), Healy (Chris), Vaughan, Hannah, Grace and Rachel; six great-grandchildren, Kamden, Jacob, Kenzie, Kollins, Caroline and Madison. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 200 West Carolina Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930. Graveside funeral will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Marks United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7721 Hungarytown Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Rev. Dr. Pete Smith will be officiating. Ernest was an active member and Elder of Pryor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 115 East Tennessee Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930, where the family requests donations be made to in his memory. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.