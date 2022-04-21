SHINAULT, Ernest Walker "Ernie", 71, of Columbia, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Shinault; his half-brother, Teddy Baze; and his son, Herb W. Shinault. He is survived by his brother, David Shinault; his four daughters, Sonya Duer (Kirk), Debbie Erb (Chris), Helen Shinault, Wendy Shinault; and 11 grandchildren. He was an employee of Nabisco for over 30 years. He loved working on cars; he was a "certified" backyard mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing and NASCAR. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers in his memory, please donate to The Wounded Warrior Project
or The American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2022.