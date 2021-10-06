SMITH, Ernest, Jr., was born September 1, 1949, to the late Ernest Smith Sr. and Lorraine McGhee Smith. Ernest, affectionately called "Junnie" by family and close friends, departed this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. While a recipient of two kidney transplants, Junnie battled his challenges with poise and attentiveness for more than two decades.



Junnie is survived by his son, Damien R. Kimble; one sister, Deloris Smith Ruffin; one brother, James "Michael" Smith; two sisters-in-law, Janet Longshore Smith and Carolyn Smith; five nephews, Clarence Booth Jr. (Monique), Derell Price, Burnell Ward, Chauncey Smith (LaRita) and Marcus Smith; two nieces, Janeequa Burford and Kimberly Smith Akers (Corey); devoted and loving friends, Alfreda Payne and Davidiea "Lucy" Mays. Junnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lorraine Smith; two brothers, Herman Lee and Bernard "Timmy" Smith; and two nephews, Orlando Booth and Aaron Smith.



Prior to his disability, Junnie was employed with David M. Lee for several years. Educated in the Richmond Public School system, Junnie was well known for his tailored style. Dressing for any occasion to display his fashion was indeed something he enjoyed. A matching hat, belt and shoes complimented every outfit. His neat and stylish way of dressing made him "dapper." Watching sports and cheering for his team was something else Junnie enjoyed. His NFL team was the Pittsburgh Steelers and his NBA team was Golden State. Junnie also loved watching old cowboy movies, particularly Gun Smoke, Rawhide and Wagon Train. He could sit and watch them for hours.



Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street.



A funeral service to celebrate Junnie's life will be held graveside at Maury Street Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, Va. 23224, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 12 noon.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.