Ernest L. Wheatley
WHEATLEY, Ernest L., 64, of Chesterfield, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2021. Ernie is survived by his children, Christopher Wheatley, Kimberly Ammons (Brad); their mother, Sandy Elliott; his grandchildren, Alex Wheatley, Everleigh and Emersyn Ammons. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Wheatley; sister, Janice Russ; numerous nieces and nephews; his longtime companion, Rose Mary Main; her sons, Jason and Shannon Main; and their children. Ernie was a lifelong member of Chesterfield Baptist Church, as a faithful servant to the Lord. Ernie enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing in Hatteras. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, at Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church
6520 Hull Street Rd, Moseley, VA
