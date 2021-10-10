ASCHENBACH, Ernst "Ernie" F., III, 55, of Richmond, died October 1, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Aschenbach of Pennsylvania; his brother, Eric Aschenbach and his wife, Kristina, of Richmond, Va.; his girlfriend, Kentley B. Dean of Midlothian, Va.; his aunt and cousins of Vermont; and his beloved four-legged Labrador Retriever, Ilsa. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father. Ernie was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife conservation. He was a 3-palms Eagle Scout and enjoyed working on classic British cars. He had a career as a public servant working for the Commonwealth of Virginia, most recently for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Ernie lettered in cross-country, track and wrestling at Warwick High School and Juniata College. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Master of Science in Biology. Ernie's dedication, creativity, love and sense of humor will be missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the James River Park, Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.