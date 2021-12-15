Menu
Erselle Delores Taylor
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
TAYLOR, Erselle Delores, entered into eternal life at the age of 82 on December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Taylor Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Baker; one son, George H. Taylor III; two grandchildren, Tenescia Taylor (Julio) and Alexander Holloman; nine great-grandchildren; one niece, Jacqueline Payne; one nephew, Keith White; a host of cousins, among them devoted, Irene Leverett and William Davis; and other relatives and friends, among them devoted, Carolyn Coles. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Taylor can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 16, 2021
