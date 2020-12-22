FENNER, Estelle Y., 65, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on December 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Moses and Sarah Fenner. Estelle attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from George Wythe High School. She matriculated at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She then became a Certified Public Accountant and had a very successful professional career. She most recently worked for the Virginia Employment Commission. Estelle was a member of First Baptist Church, South Richmond. She was a loving, kind and generous woman of God who will be missed. Estelle is survived by her brother, James (Jimmy) Fenner; sisters, Roslyn, Rita and Renee Fenner and Joyce Shelton; nieces, Donna Powell (Corey) and Tillda Shelton; great-nephew, Christian Powell; great-niece, Noelle Silva; aunt, Dorothea H. Winfree; and godchildren, Tiffany Maqubela (Yohance) and Jehan Kiett. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. Interment Maury Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 65 persons are allowed within the chapel at one time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.