FENNER, Estelle Y., 65, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on December 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Moses and Sarah Fenner. Estelle attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from George Wythe High School. She matriculated at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She then became a Certified Public Accountant and had a very successful professional career. She most recently worked for the Virginia Employment Commission. Estelle was a member of First Baptist Church, South Richmond. She was a loving, kind and generous woman of God who will be missed. Estelle is survived by her brother, James (Jimmy) Fenner; sisters, Roslyn, Rita and Renee Fenner and Joyce Shelton; nieces, Donna Powell (Corey) and Tillda Shelton; great-nephew, Christian Powell; great-niece, Noelle Silva; aunt, Dorothea H. Winfree; and godchildren, Tiffany Maqubela (Yohance) and Jehan Kiett. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. Interment Maury Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 65 persons are allowed within the chapel at one time.
My sincerest condolences to Estelle's family. I worked with Estelle at the VEC, specifically on agreements with partnering agencies. She was always kind and patient, with not only me- but our customers too. She had such a good sense humor and it was just in her way- that made it a pleasure to know her. I will miss her very much.
Jason Padgett
Coworker
December 28, 2020
I am so very sorry for you lost. May God bless you & your family & keep you all safe. In Jesus name.
Katherine Moseley
Acquaintance
December 28, 2020
I met Estelle through the audit program she was in charge of. She was always professional and a nice person to speak to. She will be missed.
Nancy Broaddus
Coworker
December 28, 2020
I worked with Estelle for several years. I will miss our long talks in my office. I will miss that smile & little giggle she had. She was by far one of the sweetest persons that I ever met! May the Lord wrap his arms around her family during this difficult time. I love you Estelle......
Emily M
December 28, 2020
My condolences to Estelle's family. She was a kind-hearted person and would do anything to help someone in need. I will miss her smile and her beautiful, soft-spoken spirit. My God bless her family and friends and bring them comfort during this time.
Terry Andrews
December 27, 2020
Extending my sincere condolences to Estelle family and friends. We grew up in the same neighborhood. She was a kind and gentle spirit. Prayers going up for Jimmy and her family. May she rest in paradise!
Karen Brooks
December 24, 2020
I was so saddened to hear the news of her passing. She was a kind and compasssionate woman of God. may God's richest blessings be upon the family and friends. His grace is sufficient.
Barbara Dunlap
December 23, 2020
We were in class at Franklin elementary ( swansboro) and George wythe. Prayers for your family
Cecil minor
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family on the passing of Estelle. May God comfort you during this time.
Cheryl Tucker
December 23, 2020
My condolences to Estelle´s family. I worked with Estelle for many years. She was a professional, talented public servant and contributed greatly to our agency´s mission. I will miss her tremendously. I hope that memories of happier times and the love of family and friends and your faith will sustain you during this difficult time. In deepest sympathy - Lisa J. Rowley
Lisa J. Rowley
December 22, 2020
I didn't know Estelle, but I graduated from GWHS with Roslyn. As sweet as Roslyn was, I know Estelle had to be, as well. Roslyn and family, you are all in my prayers.
Patrice Dean Brooks
December 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.