DILLARD, Estelle G. "Jeri", 82, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Dickenson County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sylvia Cara O'Quinn Edwards; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Paul Dillard; and her son, Terry Dillard. Jeri is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Inscoe; her daughter-in-law, Emily Dillard; three grandchildren, Brittany Inscoe, Blake Dillard and Heather Dillard; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Savannah. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.