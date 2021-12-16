Menu
Esther Karoline Bales
BALES, Miss Esther Karoline, age 65, of Richmond, Va., died Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Johnston-Willis Hospital. She is survived by her mother, Johanna VanDyke of North Chesterfield, Va.; her twin sister, Yvonne Bales of Richmond, Va.; and several aunts and an uncle, all of Kitzingen, Germany. She was predeceased by her father, Jack Phil Bales; and her stepfather, Roy VanDyke.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bales/VanDyke family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crestview Memorial Park
VA
