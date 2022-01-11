Grandmother,Big Momma,Biggie you are sooo missed already. Today is Wednesday it was our weekly day to see each other ,talk and more. I am at ease knowing God has another beautiful Queen in his heaven ready to make his gardens bloom more fully. You left us sooner than I thought you would,you had 89 beautiful years in this earthly body but now and eternity in your Godly heavenly soulful spirited body. All of us will have our time to go meet our creator ,so when you get your chance before our Lord ask him to please allow myself and your other grandbabies to be reunited in that beautiful place I know you are enjoying already....LOVE YOU Biggie.....your Poo Poo....Wayne C.

Wayne & Nicole Crawley Family January 12, 2022