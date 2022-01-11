JOHNSON, Deaconess Esther Anne Cotman, born May 7, 1932 in Charles City, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on January 7, 2022. Preceding her earthly departure was her loving husband, Thomas "Raymond" Johnson Sr.; sons, Vernon "Hugo" Johnson Sr. and Thomas "Junie" Raymond Johnson Jr. She leaves behind her children, Lorenzo Isaac "Ike" Johnson Sr., Deborah Bradby (Bervick "Pete"), Doreen Cephas and Cardell "Pop" Johnson. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will take place Thursday, January 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Little Elam Baptist Church. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.