Esther Anne Cotman Johnson
JOHNSON, Deaconess Esther Anne Cotman, born May 7, 1932 in Charles City, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on January 7, 2022. Preceding her earthly departure was her loving husband, Thomas "Raymond" Johnson Sr.; sons, Vernon "Hugo" Johnson Sr. and Thomas "Junie" Raymond Johnson Jr. She leaves behind her children, Lorenzo Isaac "Ike" Johnson Sr., Deborah Bradby (Bervick "Pete"), Doreen Cephas and Cardell "Pop" Johnson. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A viewing will take place Thursday, January 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Little Elam Baptist Church. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We would just like to send our prayers to the family.
Oliver L. Hampton Sr. and family
Family
January 14, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Maxine Alves
January 13, 2022
JOYCE BROWN HOLMES
January 13, 2022
Grandmother,Big Momma,Biggie you are sooo missed already. Today is Wednesday it was our weekly day to see each other ,talk and more. I am at ease knowing God has another beautiful Queen in his heaven ready to make his gardens bloom more fully. You left us sooner than I thought you would,you had 89 beautiful years in this earthly body but now and eternity in your Godly heavenly soulful spirited body. All of us will have our time to go meet our creator ,so when you get your chance before our Lord ask him to please allow myself and your other grandbabies to be reunited in that beautiful place I know you are enjoying already....LOVE YOU Biggie.....your Poo Poo....Wayne C.
Wayne & Nicole Crawley
Family
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Esther was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Yvonne Bradby
Friend
January 12, 2022
To the family my deepest condolences. Praying that God will hold you, help you and see you through the loss of your loved one. I'm truly going to miss Ms. Esther's beautiful smile, loving hugs, and kind words. Rest in paradise sweet lady. Take your place in God's loving arms. Kathy Boullt Chesterfield VA
Kathy Boullt, Chesterfield VA
Other
January 12, 2022
She truly was Queen Esther. Always the finest attire, complimented with a hat. A Proverbs 31 woman too, if I ever saw one. Lean on the Wonderful Counselor, and the Great Comforter for peace. Love to All.
Jewel Cotman Wells
Family
January 11, 2022
I'm deeply sadden by the death of my beautiful, classic sister. I send my deepest Condolences to the Family. I'm going to really miss Esther.Rest in Peace because Heaven just received an Angel. PEACE !
Elnora Lightfoot
Family
January 11, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Miss Esther's passing. I would like to express my deepest condolences. She will be missed. I pray for the family and our church family. Another "Queen" has gained her crown.
Kendall Black
Family
January 11, 2022
