Esther Lipcomb Brooks
BROOKS, Esther Lipcomb, 68, of Richmond, received her wings Sunday, September 20. 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Omiss Lipcomb. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Michael Brooks; daughter, Fransanda Smithers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020. Celebration of Life service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
