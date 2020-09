To Thumb and family, It is with great sadness to hear of the transitioning of your love one. I was privileged to work with Esther for several years at RNI. She was a kind, giving and a joy to fellowship with. My heart greives with you and I pray the Lord gives you comfort and peace in this trying time. She was truly a gift from God. Hold on to the fond memories until we meet with her again in heaven. All my love to you all.

Almetta Yates September 23, 2020