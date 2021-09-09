ROBINSON, Esther S., 95, of Richmond, Virginia, transcended into the Heavenly realm to be with God on September 5, 2021. She was preceded in transition by her parents, Robert and Louesta Stokes; her brother, Randolph June Stokes; and her daughter, Arnetta Robinson. Esther loved her family and her friends deeply. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Colonel Robinson, of 74 years; a brother, William Stokes; two sons, Keith Robinson (Debra) and Mario Robinson Sr. (Tamrah); three grandchildren, Mario Robinson Jr., Kandace Jones and Christopher Robinson; an honorary daughter, Carla Jones; sister-in-law, Shelia Robinson; a devoted niece, Yvonne Harrison; goddaughters, Michelle Reed and Michelle Wilder. She also leaves behind a host of devoted neighbors, nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021. Swansboro Baptist Church, 3801 Midlothian Tpke., at 10 a.m. Interment Monday, September 13, 2021, 10 a.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 9, 2021
I would like to offer my condolences to the Robinson Family. My prayers are with you at this difficult time, I pray that God gives you all a peace which surpasses all understanding. Know that weeping endures but a night, but joy comes in the morning. Always know that God is walking with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you. Blessings to each family member and friends.
Edward " Brother " Harris
September 8, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the Robinson family. Ms. Esther was loved and will be missed by many. May she rest in peace!