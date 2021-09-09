ROBINSON, Esther S., 95, of Richmond, Virginia, transcended into the Heavenly realm to be with God on September 5, 2021. She was preceded in transition by her parents, Robert and Louesta Stokes; her brother, Randolph June Stokes; and her daughter, Arnetta Robinson. Esther loved her family and her friends deeply. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Colonel Robinson, of 74 years; a brother, William Stokes; two sons, Keith Robinson (Debra) and Mario Robinson Sr. (Tamrah); three grandchildren, Mario Robinson Jr., Kandace Jones and Christopher Robinson; an honorary daughter, Carla Jones; sister-in-law, Shelia Robinson; a devoted niece, Yvonne Harrison; goddaughters, Michelle Reed and Michelle Wilder. She also leaves behind a host of devoted neighbors, nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021. Swansboro Baptist Church, 3801 Midlothian Tpke., at 10 a.m. Interment Monday, September 13, 2021, 10 a.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.