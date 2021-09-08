Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 9, 2021
I would like to offer my condolences to the Robinson Family. My prayers are with you at this difficult time, I pray that God gives you all a peace which surpasses all understanding. Know that weeping endures but a night, but joy comes in the morning. Always know that God is walking with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you. Blessings to each family member and friends.
Edward " Brother " Harris
September 8, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the Robinson family. Ms. Esther was loved and will be missed by many. May she rest in peace!