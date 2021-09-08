I would like to offer my condolences to the Robinson Family. My prayers are with you at this difficult time, I pray that God gives you all a peace which surpasses all understanding. Know that weeping endures but a night, but joy comes in the morning. Always know that God is walking with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you. Blessings to each family member and friends.

Edward " Brother " Harris September 8, 2021