WILLIAMS, Esther S. (Jenkins), passed away on September 18, 2020, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 74. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Warren A. Jenkins Jr. She is survived by two nieces and a nephew. Friends and family will be received at her home Saturday, October 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 12:15 p.m.