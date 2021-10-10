SMITH, Esther "Lois", entered eternal life on September 10, 2021 at age 69. Lois was born September 9, 1952 to Benjamin and Ailene Smith of Bassett, Va. She attended G.W. Carver High School in Fieldale, Va. Lois studied elementary education at Norfolk State University and mathematics at Virginia Commonwealth and Virginia State Universities.



She taught at Amelia Elementary School in Amelia, Va. and Boushall Middle School and Elkhart Middle School in Richmond, Va. During her 33-year career as an educator, Lois received many accolades for her instructional mastery of mathematics.



Lois loved traveling to Las Vegas each year for her birthday week. She also had a passion for hosting get-togethers, preparing tasty meals and dining at her favorite restaurants: Versace, Miami, Smith & Wollensky, Vegas, Bull & Bear, Buckheads, The Jefferson, Richmond.



Lois' spirit is carried on by her husband of 47 years, Winston; daughters, Monique Sparks (Damon) and D. Shontrese Morgan (Mark); sisters, Davilla Wooten (Vagola), Aubretta Seward (Donnie); grandchildren, Damon and Jai; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and dearest of friends, Alma Bell (Chuck).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.