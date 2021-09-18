Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Esther O. White
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
WHITE, Esther O., 72, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Margaret Oakley; and her husband, Kenneth C. White Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Marsha W. Beatty (John) and Tanya W. Proffitt (Roger); her stepson, Kenny C. White Jr. (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Amber, Sherri, Kasey, Elizabeth, Hunter, Samantha and Ciera; and nine great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Gabe, Jayden, Levi, Kameron, Aaliyah, Aamya, McKenzie and Tripp.

Esther loved canning vegetables from her garden, as well as babysitting her grandchildren and children of friends. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Her favorite Christmas decorations and a hobby to collect, were Nutcrackers. Her favorite thing to do was camping with Roger, Tanya, the grandchildren and all of the great friends she came to love while camping throughout the years.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Perkins Baptist Church in Goochland, Va. Graveside services will follow at Lyles Baptist Church in Fluvanna, Va., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband of 47 years, so they can join hands once again.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W, Goochland, VA
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Perkins Baptist Church
Goochland, VA
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
