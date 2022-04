BROWN, Ethel Irene, 92 years old, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She is survived by her four daughters, Claudette Day, Anne Wilkins, Nealia Dabney and Cheryl Brown. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. A funeral service will be held on July 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Swansboro Baptist Church, 3801 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.