Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
6 Entries
Your grace, friendly heart and warm reception of everyone will surely be missed. Peace be still, God got you. Rip.
Bernard Jackson
School
June 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tim Crump
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to Ethel and her family. I was so shocked and stun to learn of her passing.
Ethel had the nicest and warmest personality anyone could have. I always enjoyed seeing her and Brian at local events in the city where we had so much fun socializing.
Ethel you will always be loved and never forgotten, rest in peace child of GOD.
Ray Johnson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Ethel, you will be deeply missed. Condolences to the family. May God surrounded the family with love and strength during this time of loss. Rest in Heaven beautiful Queen.
Gregory and Barbara Brown
Friend
June 23, 2021
I know words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Dianne Skinner
Family
June 22, 2021
To Ethel's family:
I am so sorry to learn the news of Ethel's passing. I had the privilege of working with her for a few years and always loved her bright smile and kind personality. She was a joy to know. I am keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Sincerely, Kate