Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethel Monyvette Nelson Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
COLEMAN, Ethel Monyvette Nelson, 58, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Funeral notice later.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
26
Service
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Your grace, friendly heart and warm reception of everyone will surely be missed. Peace be still, God got you. Rip.
Bernard Jackson
School
June 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tim Crump
Friend
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to Ethel and her family. I was so shocked and stun to learn of her passing. Ethel had the nicest and warmest personality anyone could have. I always enjoyed seeing her and Brian at local events in the city where we had so much fun socializing. Ethel you will always be loved and never forgotten, rest in peace child of GOD.
Ray Johnson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Ethel, you will be deeply missed. Condolences to the family. May God surrounded the family with love and strength during this time of loss. Rest in Heaven beautiful Queen.
Gregory and Barbara Brown
Friend
June 23, 2021
I know words can´t take away the hurt you´re feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Dianne Skinner
Family
June 22, 2021
To Ethel's family: I am so sorry to learn the news of Ethel's passing. I had the privilege of working with her for a few years and always loved her bright smile and kind personality. She was a joy to know. I am keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Sincerely, Kate
Kate Short
Work
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results