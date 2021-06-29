Menu
Ethel Atkins Gibson
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
GIBSON, Ethel Atkins, 92, of Aylett, passed away June 26, 2021. She is survived by her four children, Kenneth (Debby), Dennis (Sandra) and Roger (Rita) Fogg and Deborah Davis (Gordon); nine grandchildren, Chris, Kevin, Whitney, Courtney, Jamie, Lindsay, Shannon, Kari and Brandon; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and her brother, Lewis Atkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claybrooke Gibson; and stepson, Timmy Gibson. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Bruington Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Jun
30
Service
2:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Sponsored by B W White Funeral Home.
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you Debbie, Dennis, Roger, Kenny and the family Love to all Lucille Fogg
Lucille Fogg
Family
June 29, 2021
My condolences for Ethel family. I lived behind Ethel for over 30 yrs & we always met at the fence and talked about Claybrooke and our dogs ... I have missed her the last couple of months.. I know she & Claybrook are together again.
Linda Kiracofe
Other
June 29, 2021
