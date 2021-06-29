GIBSON, Ethel Atkins, 92, of Aylett, passed away June 26, 2021. She is survived by her four children, Kenneth (Debby), Dennis (Sandra) and Roger (Rita) Fogg and Deborah Davis (Gordon); nine grandchildren, Chris, Kevin, Whitney, Courtney, Jamie, Lindsay, Shannon, Kari and Brandon; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and her brother, Lewis Atkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claybrooke Gibson; and stepson, Timmy Gibson. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Bruington Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Alzheimer's Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.