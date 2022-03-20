GOODALL, Ethel Marie, 92, passed away on March 12, 2022 in Henrico, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Gardner Byron Bennett; brothers, Dutch, George, Al and Bud; sisters, Virginia and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughter, Nan Morton (Burke); grandson, Michael Morton. Marie was born in 1929 in Punxsutawney, Pa. and graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1947. She raised her family in Fairfax, Va. and moved to Richmond in 1989. She enjoyed her time serving as a volunteer for both Maymont and the Hanover Academy School, where she helped rebuild the school library. She had a tremendous love of books and reading. She also enjoyed gardening, antiquing and refinishing old furniture. There will be no service at the request of Marie. She has requested to be cremated and her ashes scattered in a field of wildflowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Academy School, 117 Frances Road, Ashland, Va. 23005.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.