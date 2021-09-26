Menu
Ethel Elaine Hackett
HACKETT, Ethel Elaine, 69, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Richardson; father, Willie Ellis; brother, Wilbert Ellis; and sister, Rose Hill. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Pastor Leo Hackett Jr.; daughters, Bernadette Jacobs, Suzette Carter, Robinette (Michael) Carter and Antionette Morris; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, one devoted, Tyris Williams (Thurman) and Theresa Whitside; brothers, Leon Ellis (Patsy) and James Ellis; devoted cousin, Teresa Price; a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Abundant Life Church of Christ
3300 Neale St, VA
Our prayers are with you during this time of loss! She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful spirit!
Roy & Annette Skinner
Friend
September 27, 2021
