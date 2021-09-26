HACKETT, Ethel Elaine, 69, of Henrico, received her wings Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Richardson; father, Willie Ellis; brother, Wilbert Ellis; and sister, Rose Hill. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Pastor Leo Hackett Jr.; daughters, Bernadette Jacobs, Suzette Carter, Robinette (Michael) Carter and Antionette Morris; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, one devoted, Tyris Williams (Thurman) and Theresa Whitside; brothers, Leon Ellis (Patsy) and James Ellis; devoted cousin, Teresa Price; a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.