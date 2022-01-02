POOLER, Ethel Mae, 81, of Richmond, departed this life on December 26, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Pooler; sister, Joyce A. Bell; nephew, Alonzo S. Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fair Oaks Baptist Church, 1701 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs.