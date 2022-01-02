Menu
Ethel Mae Pooler
POOLER, Ethel Mae, 81, of Richmond, departed this life on December 26, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Pooler; sister, Joyce A. Bell; nephew, Alonzo S. Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fair Oaks Baptist Church, 1701 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fair Oaks Baptist Church
1701 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, VA
