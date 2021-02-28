ROBINETTE, Ethel Marie (Brown), born May 18, 1937, went home to the Lord on February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. Brown and Ethel Marie (Walters) Brown; brothers, Harold Jr. and Clement Earl and her beloved husband, Harry T. Robinette Sr. She is survived by two children, Ethel Rebecca "Becky" Wright and Harry Jr.; grandchildren, Sheila, Robert Jr. and Wesly; great-grandchildren, Robyn, Lily, Gavin and Amber and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ethel volunteered for many years at J.G. Henning Elementary School library. She was a talented musician who could play any tune by ear on piano or organ, an accomplished artist who drew hundreds of portraits and a legendary poet who composed hundreds of poems for gift cards, special events and everyday life. Ethel led a humble life with her priorities being wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Services will be private.