Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Etta Louise Griles
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
Send Flowers
GRILES, Mrs. Etta Louise, age 71, of Amelia, passed away on March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Griles; and her parents, Robert and Dolly Lloyd Barden. She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Griles; and her siblings, Elsie Borum (Jimmy), Ronnie Barden (Faith) and Faye Campbell (Ralph); in-laws, Ruth Suarez (Ray) and Jay Griles (Mary Ann); along with numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Louise retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission after 35 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, with burial to follow in Rennie Memorial Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street P.O. Box 758, Amelia, VA
Mar
28
Service
2:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.