GRILES, Mrs. Etta Louise, age 71, of Amelia, passed away on March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Griles; and her parents, Robert and Dolly Lloyd Barden. She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Griles; and her siblings, Elsie Borum (Jimmy), Ronnie Barden (Faith) and Faye Campbell (Ralph); in-laws, Ruth Suarez (Ray) and Jay Griles (Mary Ann); along with numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Louise retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission after 35 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, with burial to follow in Rennie Memorial Cemetery.