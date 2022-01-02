HILL, Etta Short, was born November 5, 1937 in Alberta, Va., Brunswick County to French Lucy and Kenneth Short on a tobacco farm. She was the oldest of three girls living on a tobacco farm; she knew what hard work was at an early age. Etta seldom complained about the hard work.
Etta married Lawrence Hill in Bethel Methodist Church in 1958 and came to King William to live. This was two weeks after receiving her RN in nursing from Johnston-Willis Hospital School of Nursing on Kensington Avenue in Richmond, Va.
Her first and only place of employment began in 1958 at a family practice office in West Point, with Dr. Malcolm Harris and Dr. William Hosfield and later, Dr. Richard Hosfield. She followed the office around to three different offices in West Point for 48-and-a-half years working under the physicians.
In 1975 and 1976, she attended the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at MCV-VCU. She then functioned as a Nurse Practitioner until her retirement in 2005.
Etta and Lawrence had two sons, Lawrence Earl Hill and Howard Christopher Hill (Shannon); three grandchildren, Meredith, Peyton and Casey Hill (Sara).
Etta was devoted to her family, husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, Jean S. Turner (Hal) and Agnes S. Word (Charlie); a sister-in-law, Nora R. Cardwell; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her caregivers that she loved like family, Dot, R.T., Cynthia and Billy. She was a humble, positive conscientious and fun person.
Etta joined Jerusalem Christian Church to be with Lawrence when she came to King William to live. She enjoyed her church and was happy to serve in any way she could. Etta held many offices in the church and Missionary Society and served as treasurer of Sunday school. She loved the Lord and people and they were an important part of her life. She knew God came first and other things would follow in life if you worked at them.
She was often called by patients, neighbors and friends to help in ways she could and was glad to do it. She liked to cook and take food to shut-ins. Also, phone calls were made to shut-ins and people who had lost a loved one and wrote lots of notes to people. She liked to plan things in life and she liked things to be right, but she found early in life things did not always go like that.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Jerusalem Christian Church Cemetery Fund, Kim Lipscomb, 833 Horse Landing Road, King William, Va. 23086.
Tributes maybe posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.