To say how sorry I am is feels so insufficient & I am at a loss for words after just reading Etta's obituary. I just chatted with her early this month. She seemed so okay, especially after the sadness she had endured recently in Lawrence's passing. Her sisters will remember when I say Etta and I were bff's all through high school. I always looked forward to her Christmas cards and "catching up." I wish I could be there to celebrate her life with the family, but distance prevails unfortunately. To her family -- I am truly sorry. I know her passing will be a void that is unfillable. You are in my prayers and thoughts. God bless each one of you and I can only assume Etta needed to be with Lawrence. I will always hold her close in my heart.

Audrey (Smith) Crittenden Friend January 8, 2022