DES CHAMPS, Eugene Joseph "Jay", Sr., 74, of Chesterfield, went to be with Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Des Champs; aunts and uncles, Blanche and John Geiger, Virginia Des Champs, Mary Des Champs, Joseph Des Champs, Gus Des Champs and Amour Des Champs. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Tina Des Champs; son, Eugene "JJ" Des Champs Jr. (Stacy); and granddaughter, Breanna Des Champs. Jay was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved getting away to his place on the river. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. on Thursday, March 31 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. His graveside service will be at his residence on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of your choice or plant a tree in his memory. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
