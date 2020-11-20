FRIEDLINE, Eugene Henry, 87, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born March 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Jennie Lorrette Friedline; and was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jarriod Paul Friedline, Blaine Eugene Friedline; and many siblings. A retired Captain in the United States Army, Eugene dedicated 20 years of service to his beloved country, having served during the Korean War. A founding member, he was very involved in the Presbyterian Church of America and was on the Board of Directors for Ridge Haven Retreat, which is the PCA conference center. He retired from Reynolds Metals as a Departmental Superintendent after 33 years of dedicated service. A master craftsman, Eugene cherished woodworking, crafting many amazing pieces all by hand. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Gene Stewart Friedline; children, Dwaine K. Friedline and wife, Linda, Darrell E. Friedline, Damon L. Friedline, Danielle F. Curtis and husband, Lee, Derrick W. Friedline; nine cherished grandchildren, nine precious great-grandchildren; sister, Lenetta Yeagy; brother, Charles Yeagy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at West End Presbyterian Church, 1600 Atlantic Street, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Haven Conference Center, 215 Ridge Haven Rd., Brevard, N.C. 28712. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.