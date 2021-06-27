Kimberly, Melanie & Families - We are so sorry for your loss. Though we have not seen any of you for a very long time, our family has wonderful memories of time spent with the Martins. Gene was the best volunteer at New Kent schools and such fun to be around. We always enjoyed the cookouts though the duck and goose we got from him were more trouble than they were worth! We were very glad to have had his friendship.

Pat & Nick Armbrust Friend June 28, 2021