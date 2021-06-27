MARTIN, Mr. Eugene Albert, age 71, passed away in Hudson, Fla., on May 20, 2021. Born October 23, 1949, in Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of the late Paul and Angelina Ursini Martin. Gene lived in New Kent and Mattaponi, Va., before retiring to Florida. He worked for VDOT in Richmond, Va. for 35 years.
Gene loved adventure and travel, his Harley motorcycle and boating. Gene loved animals, and had a close bond with his German shepherds and poodle, Charlie.
Gene is survived by daughters, Kimberly and her husband, Chris Tecklenberg, of Savannah, Ga. and Melanie and her husband, Harrison Black, of Mechanicsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Reid, Juliana and Rosemary.
Service will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene's name to For The Love of Poodles and Pooches, https://floprva.org/donate/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.