Eugene Albert Martin
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
MARTIN, Mr. Eugene Albert, age 71, passed away in Hudson, Fla., on May 20, 2021. Born October 23, 1949, in Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of the late Paul and Angelina Ursini Martin. Gene lived in New Kent and Mattaponi, Va., before retiring to Florida. He worked for VDOT in Richmond, Va. for 35 years.

Gene loved adventure and travel, his Harley motorcycle and boating. Gene loved animals, and had a close bond with his German shepherds and poodle, Charlie.

Gene is survived by daughters, Kimberly and her husband, Chris Tecklenberg, of Savannah, Ga. and Melanie and her husband, Harrison Black, of Mechanicsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Reid, Juliana and Rosemary.

Service will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene's name to For The Love of Poodles and Pooches, https://floprva.org/donate/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kimberly, Melanie & Families - We are so sorry for your loss. Though we have not seen any of you for a very long time, our family has wonderful memories of time spent with the Martins. Gene was the best volunteer at New Kent schools and such fun to be around. We always enjoyed the cookouts though the duck and goose we got from him were more trouble than they were worth! We were very glad to have had his friendship.
Pat & Nick Armbrust
Friend
June 28, 2021
