WEST, Eugene Berry Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away on February 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. "Gene" was a man of great faith and the oldest active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bebe West; daughter, Susan Mallory; and son, Berry West. He is survived by his son, Kirk West and wife, Kim; son-in-law, Preston Mallory; daughter-in-law, Robin West; and his five beautiful grandchildren. A small garden service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, March 27. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episocpal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Gene Berry, that's what his cousins called him, was the most congenial person. He always had good family stories to share. He was ready to serve as acolyte for weekday funerals he said at my cousins funeral. He is missed.
Kathleen West Straight
March 18, 2021
This is a sad day for me as I see we have list Gene West. Gene and Bebe were among the finest people that I have ever known! My thoughts and prayers are with his family. God bless Gene and Bebe, Val
Valerie Caldwell
March 14, 2021
My most heartfelt sympathy to Kirk and the West family. Uncle Gene was a great man that one would want to mirror. I'll always remember the family times with him, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Robert Waitt