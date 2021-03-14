WEST, Eugene Berry Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away on February 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. "Gene" was a man of great faith and the oldest active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bebe West; daughter, Susan Mallory; and son, Berry West. He is survived by his son, Kirk West and wife, Kim; son-in-law, Preston Mallory; daughter-in-law, Robin West; and his five beautiful grandchildren. A small garden service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, March 27. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episocpal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.