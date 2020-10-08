MASSEY, Eugene "Gene" Winston, Sr., entered the world ready to roll on April 30, 1948, in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and departed on October 6, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. After a courageous battle with cancer, Gene joined his loved ones in heaven, leaving behind his loving wife of 33 years, Pamela S. Massey; beloved sons, Eugene W. Massey Jr., Christopher Alan Massey, Steve Couch (in-law); cherished daughters, Debbie Massey Hammack (Danny Hammack), Sharon Massey Barden (Adam Barden); dear grandchildren, Casey Couch, Dalton Couch and Toni Massey; several nieces and nephews; and JJ Coleman, faithful companion. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie Paige Massey and Willie Eugene Massey; and a sister, Theresa Walters Throughout his life, Gene ventured enthusiastically into a variety of successful business, and was particularly fond of his 50-year career in the automotive business. Chula Junction Flea market was his latest endeavor during the past 15 years, where he met and made so many special friends. We are grateful for Linda Frances and Linda Alt, for their loving support of Gene and the family. Gene never met a stranger! He loved swapping stories, sharing jokes and making people laugh with his wild tales. He had a contagious zest for life, which he shared with others- four wheeling, going to car shows, vacationing with family, fishing, customizing cars, driving fast vehicles, eating out at great restaurants or just hanging out with his family and friends, especially Tim and Tammy Foster. He loved being around people in general, and children and seniors melted his heart. Gene devoted his life to lifting others up, often supporting them in their time of need. He empowered people by providing them opportunities, teaching and guiding them and most of all, caring and loving them. Gene and his family were deeply touched by the countless support and visitors he received during the last few weeks of his illness. We appreciated hearing of the positive impact Gene had on the lives of so many people. We love him, miss him and will look forward to seeing him in heaven. Roll on into God's presence, Gene Massey! Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23832, behind Hancock Village, on Friday, October 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at Bennett Chapel on Saturday, October 10, at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Dale Memorial Park, in the "Garden of Love" 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, immediately after the service. Visitors are asked to cooperate with safe COVID practices, as personally able. A reception will follow, TBD.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.