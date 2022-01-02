WINFIELD, Eugenia "Ann" Antoinette, went home to her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2021 at the age of 80, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Mason Winfield; her mother, Mary Eugenia Pacetti; her aunt and adoptive mother, Eldermae Antoinette Duff-Parker; and her sister, Priscilla Switzer.
She is survived by her daughters, Doreen McCarthy, Cynthia McCarthy, Deborah Pearson (Rick), Stephanie McGregor (Steve); and sons, Travis Winfield (Maria), Carmelo Cruz; grandchildren, Alex Humphrey, Amber Williamson (Ben), Sebastian Winfield, Amelia McGregor, Felicia Winfield and Bella Pearson.
Ann wrote this portion for her friends and family,
"I would like to thank my family for being my greatest treasures. And having been there for me and each other through the good and the hard times. Sharing all!"
"Thank you to my friends who have put me and mine above themselves many times and you know who you are."
"To my clients; lots of which became my closest friends. Thank you for your love, loyalty and support over the many years I did hair."
"And thank you God for all the family, friends and clients you put in my life. All good comes from You! Amen."
The family would like to thank you for having her and us in your thoughts and prayers.
The family will receive friends at Woody's Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, on Wednesday, January 5 between 4 and 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238, Thursday, January 6 at 2:30 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at Hope Church.
In lieu of flowers, Ann asked that donations be made to Autism and Youth Mental Health, very important causes which were near to her heart. The organizations chosen include OAR (Organization for Autism Research) and NAMI Virginia (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Condolences can be left online at woodyfuneralhome parham.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.