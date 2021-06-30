SATKUNAS, Eugenija, was mercifully called home on June 26, 2021 in Palm Bay, Fla. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Jinkins of Palm Bay, Kristina Satkunas of Richmond, Va.; a son, Leon Satkunas of Middlesex, N.J.; and one grandson, Tadas Satkunas. She is also survived by one sister, Brone Nekrosius. Eugenija, the youngest of six siblings, was born in 1932 in Lithuania. She came to the United States in 1949, where she met the love of her life, Bronius. They were married 53 years.



Eugenija made a wonderful home for her family many times over living in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut and Virginia. She made many friends along life's journey, always a gracious hostess with an appreciation for good fun. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Eugenija on August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, Fla.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.