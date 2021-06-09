GRAY, Eula Mae Tate, 82, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, George W. Gray Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wanda Mae Mullins (Wayne), Donna Gray Mishoe (David), Virginia Gray "Poodle" Price (Duane), George Wilson "Pickie" Gray Jr. (Becky); grandchildren, Wilson John "Boot" Gray, Andrew Allen Price, Brenda Fae Edwards, Jonathan White and Amanda Flippen; and great-grandchildren, Gregory Hamilton Edwards Jr., Eva Grace Edwards, Graham Geoffrey White, McKenzie Rae Flippen. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.