Eula Mae Adams Kidd
KIDD, Eula Mae Adams, 97, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Raymond Kidd (Edith) and Pat Carter (Herb); a devoted grandson, Dustyn Carter; and three other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Eula Mae was one of 13 children. Of the 13 she is survived by a sister, Mary Royster; and brother, Wilot Adams. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
