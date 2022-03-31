PARIS, Eula Finch Brosius "Sissy", 70, of Prospect, passed on March 28, 2022, in Lynchburg, after a long illness. Sissy, a loving and generous person, was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Mae and Monk Alfred Finch; and brother, William Alfred Finch. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne A. Paris; and son, Ricky Cane Finch. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Puckett Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak View Cemetery in Charlotte Court House. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.