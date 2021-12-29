THOMPSON, Eumiyah S., 17, of Richmond, died December 18, 2021. Surviving are her parents, Monique Mines-Talley and Milton E. Thompson Sr.; three sisters, six brothers, three grandmothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Vincent Harris officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.