Eunice Marie Rudd
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
RUDD, Eunice Marie, 95, of Henrico, passed away on June 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Keck Rudd; parents, Charles and Teresa Fletcher; brother, John Fletcher; and sister, Joyce McDearmon. Eunice is survived by her sons, Alfred Diaz, Robert Rudd, Wesley Rudd, Steve Rudd and David Rudd; and grandchildren, Stacy, Joshua, Brooke and Taylor. The family will honor her with a private service. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
We meet in God's Kingdom and there you find your second grandchild. You are with me now grandmother, Sean Jacob Rudd (11.11.74 - 9.9.06)
Sean Jacob Rudd
Family
June 25, 2021
While the miles of half a world kept us apart, your touch has remained a constant on my heart. Reunited with Fred for eternity. I love you mom.
Wesley
Family
June 25, 2021
