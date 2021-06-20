RUDD, Eunice Marie, 95, of Henrico, passed away on June 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Keck Rudd; parents, Charles and Teresa Fletcher; brother, John Fletcher; and sister, Joyce McDearmon. Eunice is survived by her sons, Alfred Diaz, Robert Rudd, Wesley Rudd, Steve Rudd and David Rudd; and grandchildren, Stacy, Joshua, Brooke and Taylor. The family will honor her with a private service. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.