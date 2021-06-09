AHS Class of 1963 will be forever grateful to Mrs. Brinkley for the love and dedication shown to us. So many fond memories from Gym teacher, celebrating at our class's 65th birthday celebration to just being a dymanite role model! What a beautiful LADY! We will miss you but you have truly left a positive impact on our lives. A precious GEM God has received.

Patricia Jones Scott, AHS Class of 1963 School June 16, 2021