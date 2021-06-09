BRINKLEY, Eva Davis, 91, departed this life at home on June 8, 2021. She devoted her life to educating students at Armstrong High School and performing community service. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, the late McKinley and Beulah Davis; her brother, William Davis; and her husband, France "Jelly" Brinkley Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, France M. Brinkley Jr.; a devoted daughter, Evette Brinkley Hobson (Leon); two granddaughters, Jasmine and Lauren Hobson; one niece, Sheila Brinkley Ginn (Benjamin); one great-niece, Roselyn Ginn; one great-nephew, David Ginn; two daughters-at-heart, Patricia Janes (Lonnie) and Shirlene Eaddy; several cousins, many cherished friends and devoted former students. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. Rev. Adam Bond officiating. Rev. Brenda Summerset, eulogist. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Howard University Alumni Association at [email protected]
or to Bon Secours Hospice, bsvaf.org/supporthospice
or via mail to Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue 2nd Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23230. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2021.