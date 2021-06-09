Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Davis Brinkley
ABOUT
Armstrong High School
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BRINKLEY, Eva Davis, 91, departed this life at home on June 8, 2021. She devoted her life to educating students at Armstrong High School and performing community service. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, the late McKinley and Beulah Davis; her brother, William Davis; and her husband, France "Jelly" Brinkley Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, France M. Brinkley Jr.; a devoted daughter, Evette Brinkley Hobson (Leon); two granddaughters, Jasmine and Lauren Hobson; one niece, Sheila Brinkley Ginn (Benjamin); one great-niece, Roselyn Ginn; one great-nephew, David Ginn; two daughters-at-heart, Patricia Janes (Lonnie) and Shirlene Eaddy; several cousins, many cherished friends and devoted former students. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. Rev. Adam Bond officiating. Rev. Brenda Summerset, eulogist. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Howard University Alumni Association at [email protected] or to Bon Secours Hospice, bsvaf.org/supporthospice or via mail to Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue 2nd Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23230. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Mrs. Brinkley was a wonderful lady who encouraged so many high school students to live up to their potential. We are thankful for the influence she played in our lives.
Kirk Jones, AHS'77
June 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Condolences on behalf of the AHS Class of '71
Sharon Bassett
June 16, 2021
AHS Class of 1963 will be forever grateful to Mrs. Brinkley for the love and dedication shown to us. So many fond memories from Gym teacher, celebrating at our class's 65th birthday celebration to just being a dymanite role model! What a beautiful LADY! We will miss you but you have truly left a positive impact on our lives. A precious GEM God has received.
Patricia Jones Scott, AHS Class of 1963
School
June 16, 2021
All my love and sympathy to the family of Eva Davis Brinkley. As she did with many others, she changed my life. She will always be "mom" to me. James Tashjian-Brown. Armstrong colleague 1970-1974
James Tashjian-Brown
Friend
June 16, 2021
My prayers are extended to the family for God's tender touch of comfort.
Glennys Fleming
Other
June 16, 2021
Rest in paradise Mrs. Brinkley. So many Wildcats futures were nurtured by you in kindness and love. Thanks for being the exceptional role model. Know you were respected and loved.. AHS class of `73.
Joy Smith
School
June 16, 2021
Armstrong High School Class of 1969 would like to extend our condolences to the family of Mrs. Eva D. Brinkley. I can recall her being very encouraging. We pray that our prayers will bring comfort the family.
Thurgood Ampey
School
June 13, 2021
Mrs. Brinkley's professionalism and personal love for students has surely impacted multiple generations as she was also my high school guidance counselor.  Her legacy will span the depths of time. Blessings to her family and all who were touched by her gracious spirit and exemplary service to her students and community. Karen Christian, Marshall-Walker Class of 1985 Daughter of Leon Christian, Armstrong HS Class of 1962
Karen A Christian
School
June 11, 2021
A million thanks for your dedication to all of the students that attended Armstrong High School. Students were truly blessed to have Mrs. Eva Brinkley as a dynamic school counselor and as an outstanding role model. We send our condolences during these difficult times. Many thanks, The Armstrong High School Class of 1969
Vivian Baughan-Brown
School
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results