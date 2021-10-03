Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Mae Traylor Vest
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
VEST, Eva Mae Traylor, Announcing the passing of Eva Mae Traylor Vest. She is finally out of pain and in a much better place. No doubt, she in sitting on a beach, having applied her secret tanning solution and sipping a Cosmo or glass of Moscato. She was such a hardworking, driven lady - way before most women would have been considered business owners or managers. She was one tough lady, but fair. She was driven, often rising at 5:30 a.m. on workdays to get ready to accomplish it all. She owes a ton of thanks to one of her brothers, Richard Traylor, for believing in her and helping her start her own business in 1980! He will never be forgotten for his faith in her and big heart. Eva was a sun loving, bathing beauty, who loved hanging out with her friends at the pool and the beach. She was the cement holding her family together and we all owe her for strength and tenacity. Recently, she asked to let any family members know if she ever said or did anything that may have been construed as negative, to please forgive her! Especially in the last 10 or so years, as all the terrible pain she was dealing with certainly contributed to some comments that were not polite or were not really her true feelings!! She really loved and valued her family. Eva was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie Vest Levy. She is survived by her sons, Robert Vest (Kathryn) and Rodney Vest; grandson, Grant Vest; her friend and longtime companion and helper, John Ringer; ex-husband, Robert Vest Sr.; granddog, Lucy; and her remaining family of nephews, aunts and cousins, including Randy Traylor, Mickey Traylor, Frank Traylor, Doug Traylor, Mike Traylor and Kathy Traylor. A memorial service will be held at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050, West Hundred Road, Chester, on Friday, October 15 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be registered to the family at jtmorriss.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, at askccf.org/donate.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
If anyone visiting Eva's page wants to watch a nice tribute video with lots of pictures of Eva and her family you can do this by clicking on the link to J.T. Morris Funeral Home, Chester, VA. Obituaries Eva Mae Traylor Vest then the date September 10, 2021. Sometimes the website has trouble pulling up her Obituary and the video but if you are persistent, it will come up. John Ringer
John Ringer
Family
December 2, 2021
Your beautiful smile, love and kindness will be missed by all. I will also miss your amazing potato salad!! I appreciate all the love you showed me and my family and always being there for my dad. I'm glad you are in a place with no pain. My condolences to all your family.
JP Ringer
Friend
October 21, 2021
I miss you Honey. I love you so very much. I will never stop loving you. I pray to God that he comforts you and makes sure you never feel pain again. Please rest easy Honey and know that I will be thinking of you and loving you every day for the rest of my life. God, please take good care of Eva.
John E Ringer
Friend
October 7, 2021
Eva and I were friends for many many years I will miss her dearly. My heart felt sorrow to all of her family Mary Paul Roper
Mary Paul Hartman
October 4, 2021
I remember Ms. Vest as a kind lady and a proud grandmother at Grant´s baseball games. It was obvious she loved her family very much.
Kelly Shaw
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results