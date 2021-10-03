VEST, Eva Mae Traylor, Announcing the passing of Eva Mae Traylor Vest. She is finally out of pain and in a much better place. No doubt, she in sitting on a beach, having applied her secret tanning solution and sipping a Cosmo or glass of Moscato. She was such a hardworking, driven lady - way before most women would have been considered business owners or managers. She was one tough lady, but fair. She was driven, often rising at 5:30 a.m. on workdays to get ready to accomplish it all. She owes a ton of thanks to one of her brothers, Richard Traylor, for believing in her and helping her start her own business in 1980! He will never be forgotten for his faith in her and big heart. Eva was a sun loving, bathing beauty, who loved hanging out with her friends at the pool and the beach. She was the cement holding her family together and we all owe her for strength and tenacity. Recently, she asked to let any family members know if she ever said or did anything that may have been construed as negative, to please forgive her! Especially in the last 10 or so years, as all the terrible pain she was dealing with certainly contributed to some comments that were not polite or were not really her true feelings!! She really loved and valued her family. Eva was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie Vest Levy. She is survived by her sons, Robert Vest (Kathryn) and Rodney Vest; grandson, Grant Vest; her friend and longtime companion and helper, John Ringer; ex-husband, Robert Vest Sr.; granddog, Lucy; and her remaining family of nephews, aunts and cousins, including Randy Traylor, Mickey Traylor, Frank Traylor, Doug Traylor, Mike Traylor and Kathy Traylor. A memorial service will be held at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050, West Hundred Road, Chester, on Friday, October 15 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be registered to the family at jtmorriss.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, at askccf.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.