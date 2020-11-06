CRENSHAW, Evangeline Williams, of Richmond, departed this life October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman W. Crenshaw. She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Crenshaw, Carol Waller (Garry), Carolyn Carter and Willette Pope (Kenneth); eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Hattie Williams, Bernice Williams, Julia Pryor and Edna Mason; brother-in-law, Robert Crenshaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, pastor, officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.