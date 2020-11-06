Menu
Evangeline Williams Crenshaw
CRENSHAW, Evangeline Williams, of Richmond, departed this life October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman W. Crenshaw. She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Crenshaw, Carol Waller (Garry), Carolyn Carter and Willette Pope (Kenneth); eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Hattie Williams, Bernice Williams, Julia Pryor and Edna Mason; brother-in-law, Robert Crenshaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, pastor, officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 6, 2020