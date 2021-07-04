FRYAR, Evelma Annette, 67, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Annette was born on January 9, 1954 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina and was the youngest daughter of the late James and Bessie Mae Bowden. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Fryar; her children, Allison Douglewicz (Joshua) and David Fryar (Kandace); her grandchildren, Sarah Douglewicz, Matthew Douglewicz, Devan Fryar, Kameron Fryar and Kaycie Fryar; four siblings, James Bowden (Earlina), Hattie Jones, Carolyn Smith and John Bowden (Firoozeh); and numerous nieces and nephews. Annette was a retiree of the federal government with 27 years of service. She loved spending time with her family, traveling to new destinations and crafting. But above all, Annette loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She greatly valued serving her church family at Victory Tabernacle and the community. Annette was always there for her family and friends to encourage, offer support, or just be an ear to listen.A memorial service will be at held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. with Pastor Sam Luke officiating. The visitation will precede the services at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment will be private. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for every expression and act of kindness during the loss of their loved one. We thank you and God bless you. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral