BILLINGS, Mrs. Evelyn Beckham, passed peacefully in Nashville, Tenn. in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Douglas Delano Billings; father, Samuel Royall Beckham; mother, Elizabeth Bolsom Levick Beckham and stepfather, John Morris.



Evelyn was born in Farmville, Va. on May 2, 1940. She and her sister, Elizabeth "Bettie" Levick Beckham Gentry, moved to Hopewell, Va. with their family in 1946, where she went to Hopewell High School and Longwood College for a degree in education and ultimately meeting Doug, her future husband.



She began a career as a school teacher, primarily spending most of her time teaching at Enon Elementary, earning Teacher of the Year and revered in the Enon community, setting the standard for educational excellence and work ethic. "Emmie," as she was known to all, ended up teaching many second generations of family members.



After retirement, she enjoyed substituting for students with special needs, saying later, "I wish I had started my career in special needs!" The joy she found with these students and the natural patience she carried made her a valuable asset even in retirement. Emmie's enthusiasm for teaching inspired many of her former students to become educators as well. She was the teacher whom students will never forget.



Emmie is survived by sons, John Billings (Amy) and Scott Billings (Shannon). Her grandchildren were Natalie Rose (Ashley), Michael and Daniel Billings, Ash and Gracyn Billings, Chelsea Williams (Lane) and Grayson Harris and lastly, Hunter Western. She had one great-granddaughter, Harper Blake Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Beckham Gentry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emmie is survived by her beloved brother-in-law, Norris Billings, his wife, Jeanenne; and sister-in-laws, Susan Lowman and Margaret Kronberg.



Services will be at the Enon Church Of God this Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception on the grounds.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.



