Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Carrington
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
CARRINGTON, Mrs. Evelyn, age 95, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Carrington Sr.; and one son, Warren Carrington Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Ferguson; and one son, Ronald Carrington; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results