CARRINGTON, Mrs. Evelyn, age 95, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Carrington Sr.; and one son, Warren Carrington Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Ferguson; and one son, Ronald Carrington; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.