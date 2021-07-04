EARY, Evelyn Handley, passed away June 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Forrest H. Eary; and many other family and friends. Few were lucky enough to call her Mom, Dave and Tony; mother-in-law, Debbie; and Grandma, Morgan. Through her 92 years this side of Heaven, she will be remembered for her servanthood to others and the church, her tenacity of spirit, her superior skills in the kitchen, garden and sewing room and, most importantly, her devotion to family. The family will receive friends at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059, Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Mount Vernon Food Bank. Mom, we miss you already. Until we meet again.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.