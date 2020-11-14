Menu
Evelyn Frances Cheek
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
CHEEK, Evelyn Frances, 91, of Richmond, departed this life on November 7, 2020. She is survived by five children, Ruben Charles, Robert J., Herman Lyle Fleischman, Sandra Haywood and Ruth Jordan; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
16
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, Virginia 23224
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
