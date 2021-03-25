FUNN, Evelyn Burrell, also known as "Bay," 77, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband of 58 years, James E. Funn Sr.; three children, Kathy Adkins (Robert), Karen Christian (Alex) and James E. Funn Jr.; three grandchildren, Brandon Funn (Ashley), Enrico Adkins (Loreyna), Erika Christian; and granddaughter-in-law, Mary Adkins; six great-grandchildren, Dorrian, Arianna, Zaiden, Kyrie, Addison, Levi; and a host of other family members and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A walk-through viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.