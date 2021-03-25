Menu
Evelyn Burrell Funn
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
FUNN, Evelyn Burrell, also known as "Bay," 77, of Charles City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband of 58 years, James E. Funn Sr.; three children, Kathy Adkins (Robert), Karen Christian (Alex) and James E. Funn Jr.; three grandchildren, Brandon Funn (Ashley), Enrico Adkins (Loreyna), Erika Christian; and granddaughter-in-law, Mary Adkins; six great-grandchildren, Dorrian, Arianna, Zaiden, Kyrie, Addison, Levi; and a host of other family members and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A walk-through viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathy and condolences for your loss. Love and prayers for you all.
Yvonne Bradby
March 27, 2021
Mr. Funn and Family: Our prayers are with you and your family at this time. Loretta & Alfred
Loretta and Alfred Quarles. Jr.
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to the family in this moment of sorrow. Keeping you all in prayers . Sending lots of . The Hernandez family
María Hernández
March 25, 2021
